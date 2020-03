March 30 (Reuters) - Comfortdelgro Corporation Ltd :

* WILL MATCH SRF AMOUNT OF $10 TILL SEPTEMBER

* WILL ALSO EXTEND ADDITIONAL $26.50 PER DAY RELIEF TILL SEPTEMBER

* MOVE IS EXPECTED TO COST COMFORTDELGRO TAXI AS MUCH AS $80 MILLION

* MOVE WILL EFFECTIVELY PUSH CO INTO RED FOR YEAR ENDING 31 DECEMBER 2020