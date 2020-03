March 25 (Reuters) - Comfortdelgro Corporation Ltd :

* EFFECTIVE WED TILL END OF APRIL, ADDITIONAL S$10 DAILY RENTAL RELIEF WILL BE GIVEN TO EACH TAXI ON TOP OF CURRENT S$36.50

* CABBIES WILL SEE A TOTAL DAILY RENTAL REDUCTION OF S$46.50 TILL END OF APRIL