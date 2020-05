May 28 (Reuters) - Comfortdelgro Corporation Ltd:

* COMFORTDELGRO TAXI TO HALVE TAXI RENTAL FOR JUNE

* JUNE RENTAL WAIVERS WILL RANGE FROM S$45 TO S$86 DEPENDING ON MAKE, MODEL AND AGE OF TAXI

* “TAXI DEMAND, WHILE IT IS EXPECTED TO PICK UP SOMEWHAT, IS NOT EXPECTED TO RETURN TO NORMAL ANYTIME SOON”

* HALVING TAXI RENTAL FOR JUNE EXPECTED TO PUSH CO "EVEN FURTHER INTO THE RED"