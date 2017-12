BRIEF-Cominar Announces Sale Of All Non-Core Properties To Slate Acquisitions Inc. For Proceeds Of $1.14 Billion

Dec 18 (Reuters) - Cominar Reit:

* COMINAR ANNOUNCES SALE OF ALL NON-CORE PROPERTIES TO SLATE ACQUISITIONS INC. FOR PROCEEDS OF $1.14 BILLION

* COMINAR REIT - NET PROCEEDS FROM SALE OF NON-CORE MARKET PORTFOLIO WILL BE USED TO REDUCE INDEBTEDNESS BY APPROXIMATELY $875 MILLION Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bangalore.newsroom@thomsonreuters.com)