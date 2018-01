Jan 10 (Reuters) - Cominar REIT:

* COMINAR REIT - RECEIVED APPROVAL OF TORONTO STOCK EXCHANGE TO AMEND NCIB TO RAISE MAXIMUM NUMBER OF UNITS IT INTENDS TO REPURCHASE TO 17.6 MILLION UNITS

* COMINAR REIT - NO OTHER TERMS OF NORMAL COURSE ISSUER BID HAVE CHANGED Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: