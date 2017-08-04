FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
6 days ago
BRIEF-Cominar updates its unsecured debenture refinancing plan
#Trump
#China
#Energy&Environment
#Russia
#Science
#FutureOfMoney
#CyberRisk
Sections
Featured
Judge deals blow to Texas law targeting 'sanctuary' cities
U.S.
Judge deals blow to Texas law targeting 'sanctuary' cities
Snap, Blue Apron fuel worries about overheated IPOs
Earnings
Snap, Blue Apron fuel worries about overheated IPOs
Venezuela turns to firewood as oil output dips
Reuters Focus
Venezuela turns to firewood as oil output dips
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Market News
August 4, 2017 / 7:08 PM / 6 days ago

BRIEF-Cominar updates its unsecured debenture refinancing plan

1 Min Read

Aug 4 (Reuters) - Cominar Reit

* Cominar updates its unsecured debenture refinancing plan

* Cominar reit - ‍downward changes to credit rating will have negative impact on co's ability to finance in unsecured debt marketplace

* Cominar reit - terms and conditions of outstanding debentures remain unaffected by rating change

* Cominar reit - dbrs said it had downgraded rating of reit's senior unsecured debentures to bb with a stable trend from bbb (low) with a negative trend​ Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.