March 27 (Reuters) - Cominar REIT:

* COMINAR PROVIDES COVID-19 BUSINESS UPDATE AND WITHDRAWS 2020 GUIDANCE

* EXPECTS TO FACE REVENUE DECLINES AND DEFERRALS IN FUTURE QUARTERS, WHICH IT IS CURRENTLY ASSESSING

* REDUCED CONSTRUCTION WORK FORCE BY ABOUT 85 UNIONIZED CONSTRUCTION WORKERS