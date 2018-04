April 23 (Reuters) - Command Security Corp:

* COMMAND SECURITY CORP - AWARD OF A NEW FIVE-YEAR CONTRACT TO PROVIDE SECURITY AND MERCHANDISE SCREENING SERVICES FOR LAGUARDIA AIRPORT

* COMMAND SECURITY CORP - TOTAL REVENUES ASSOCIATED WITH THIS AWARD ARE ESTIMATED TO BE APPROXIMATELY $23.0 MILLION WILL COMMENCE ON OR ABOUT JUNE 1, 2018