March 19 (Reuters) - Command Security Corp:

* COMMAND SECURITY - ‍ ON MARCH 14 ENTERED NINTH AMENDMENT TO CREDIT AND SECURITY AGREEMENT, DATED AS OF FEB 12, 2009 - SEC FILING​

* COMMAND SECURITY CORP - ‍AMENDMENT PROVIDES FOR AN INCREASE IN MAXIMUM REVOLVING LINE OF CREDIT AMOUNT FROM $27.5 MILLION TO $35 MILLION