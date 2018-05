May 2 (Reuters) - Command Security Corp:

* COMMAND SECURITY - REPORTED LOSS OF A SIGNIFICANT PORTION OF CO’S SCOPE OF WORK WITH A MAJOR INTERNET RETAILER

* COMMAND SECURITY - ESTIMATED TOTAL REVENUE ASSOCIATED WITH SCOPE OF WORK FOR CUSTOMER DURING FISCAL YEAR ENDED MARCH 31, 2018 WAS ABOUT $34.3 MILLION