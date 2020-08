BRIEF-Comments from St. Louis Fed President James Bullard

Aug 3 (Reuters) -

* ST. LOUIS FED’S BULLARD SAYS REAL TIME ECONOMIC DATA HAS BEEN LESS OPTIMISTIC THAN MAY AND JUNE BUT MAY AND JUNE WERE BREAKOUT MONTHS

* BULLARD SAYS HE THINKS WE’LL SEE SOME RECALL OF WORKERS ON TEMPORARY LAYOFFS AND SEE THE ECONOMY BUILD ON THE SUCCESS OF MAY AND JUNE

* BULLARD SAYS NOT SEEING FORWARD GUIDANCE AS HAVING MUCH OF AN IMPACT BECAUSE RATES ARE ALREADY EXPECTED TO REMAIN LOW FOR SEVERAL YEARS INTO THE FUTURE

* BULLARD SAYS THIRD QUARTER WILL BE A RAPID QUARTER FOR US ECONOMIC GROWTH WITH SOME WORKERS BEING RECALLED FROM TEMPORARY LAYOFFS

* BULLARD SAYS INCENTIVES ARE VERY STRONG FOR BOTH SIDES OF CONGRESS TO COME TO A DEAL ON CORONAVIRUS AID, THE QUESTION IS WHAT EXACTLY WOULD BE IN THAT DEAL

* BULLARD SAYS WITH WIDESPREAD MASK USE, PROJECTIONS ARE FOR INFECTIONS AND FATALITIES TO COME DOWN TO MANAGEABLE LEVELS THROUGHOUT THE US ECONOMY