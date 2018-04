April 12 (Reuters) - Commerce Bancshares Inc:

* COMMERCE BANCSHARES, INC. REPORTS RECORD FIRST QUARTER EARNINGS PER SHARE OF $.92

* Q1 EARNINGS PER SHARE $0.92

* Q1 EARNINGS PER SHARE VIEW $0.79 — THOMSON REUTERS I/B/E/S

* QTRLY NET INTEREST INCOME$192.9 MILLION VERSUS $178.3 MILLION