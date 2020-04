BRIEF-Commerce Home Mortgage Says On April 8, Issued An Open Letter To Broadway Financial

April 9 (Reuters) - Commerce Home Mortgage Llc:

* COMMERCE HOME MORTGAGE LLC SAYS ON APRIL 8, ISSUED AN OPEN LETTER TO BROADWAY FINANCIAL CORP - SEC FILING

* COMMERCE HOME MORTGAGE - LETTER INCLUDES PROPOSAL TO REDEEM BROADWAY FINANCIAL’S EXISTING POISON PILL AND AMEND CO’S BYLAWS OR CHARTER

* COMMERCE HOME MORTGAGE - LETTER INCLUDES PROPOSAL THAT BROADWAY FINANCIAL'S BOARD CONDUCT REVIEW OF CO'S BYLAWS, OTHER GOVERNANCE DOCUMENTS Source text: [bit.ly/3e5CFbr] Further company coverage: (Reuters.Briefs@thomsonreuters.com)