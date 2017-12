Dec 18 (Reuters) - Commercehub Inc:

* COMMERCEHUB ANNOUNCES MANAGEMENT CHANGES

* COMMERCEHUB INC - MARK GREENQUIST HAS NOTIFIED COMPANY OF HIS RESIGNATION AS CHIEF FINANCIAL OFFICER AND TREASURER

* COMMERCEHUB - MICHAEL TRIMARCHI, CURRENT CHIEF COMMERCIAL OFFICER AND FORMER CHIEF ACCOUNTING OFFICER, HAS BEEN NAMED NEW CFO Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: