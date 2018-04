BRIEF-Commercial Bank Of Dubai Q1 Profit Rises

April 25 (Reuters) - COMMERCIAL BANK OF DUBAI:

* Q1 NET PROFIT 279.7 MILLION DIRHAMS VERSUS 160.1 MILLION DIRHAMS YEAR AGO

* Q1 NET INTEREST INCOME AND NET INCOME FROM ISLAMIC FINANCING 457.8 MILLION DIRHAMS VERSUS 430.1 MILLION DIRHAMS YEAR AGO

* AS AT END-MARCH 2018, CAPITAL ADEQUACY AND TIER 1 CAPITAL RATIOS WERE AT 14.9% AND 13.9%, RESPECTIVELY

* AS AT MARCH END NET IMPAIRMENT ALLOWANCES WERE AED 165 MILLION, LOWER BY 32.2 PERCENT YEAR-ON-YEAR

* AS AT END-MARCH, NET LOANS AND ADVANCES STAND AT 46.97 BILLION DIRHAMS, UP 6.7 PERCENT YEAR-ON-YEAR

* AS AT END-MARCH, CUSTOMER DEPOSITS STAND AT 48.20 BILLION DIRHAMS, UP 5 PERCENT YEAR-ON-YEAR