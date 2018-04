April 8 (Reuters) - COMMERCIAL BANK:

* SIGNS $250 MILLION 2 YEAR LOAN FACILITY, WHICH WAS SYNDICATED IN ASIAN MARKET

* SAYS FACILITY HAS A 1 YEAR EXTENSION OPTION AND THE PROCEEDS WILL BE USED FOR GENERAL CORPORATE PURPOSES

* MIZUHO BANK ACTED AS SOLE BOOK RUNNER, MANDATED LEAD ARRANGER AND FACILITY AGENT