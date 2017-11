Nov 8 (Reuters) - Commercial International Bank Egypt Sae :

* QTRLY CONSOLIDATED NET INCOME OF EGP 2.09 BILLION, UP 23% YEAR-ON-YEAR‍​

* QTRLY CONSOLIDATED REVENUES OF EGP 4.16 BILLION, UP 45% YOY

* COMMERCIAL INTERNATIONAL BANK EGYPT SAE - QTRLY CONSOL NET INTEREST INCOME EGP 3.567 BILLION VERSUS EGP 2.532 BILLION YEAR AGO

* COMMERCIAL INTERNATIONAL BANK EGYPT SAE - AS AT END-SEPT 2017, CAPITAL ADEQUACY RATIO STANDS AT 16.95 PERCENT VERSUS 13.9 PERCENT YEAR AGO