April 19 (Reuters) - Commercial Metals Co:

* COMMERCIAL METALS COMPANY ANNOUNCES PROPOSED PRIVATE OFFERING OF $350 MILLION OF SENIOR NOTES DUE 2026

* COMMERCIAL METALS - TO USE OFFERING’S PROCEEDS TO FINANCE PART OF ACQUISITION OF CERTAIN U.S. REBAR STEEL MILL, FABRICATION ASSETS FROM GERDAU S.A. Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: