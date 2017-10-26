FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
BRIEF-Commercial Metals Company Q4 loss per share $0.28 from continuing operations
Sections
Featured
In China's flagship paper, Xi gets Mao-like prominence
China Party Congress 2017
In China's flagship paper, Xi gets Mao-like prominence
Documents to offer new details on JFK assassination
U.S.
Documents to offer new details on JFK assassination
U.S. surveillance to include 'homegrown violent extremists'
Exclusive
CYBER RISK
U.S. surveillance to include 'homegrown violent extremists'
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Market News
October 26, 2017 / 10:56 AM / in 44 minutes

BRIEF-Commercial Metals Company Q4 loss per share $0.28 from continuing operations

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Oct 26 (Reuters) - Commercial Metals Co:

* Commercial metals company reports fourth quarter and full year earnings

* Q4 loss per share $0.28 from continuing operations

* Q4 sales $1.3 billion versus I/B/E/S view $1.21 billion

* Q4 earnings per share view $0.19 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* Commercial metals co - “‍our outlook for demand from U.S. Non-Residential construction market remains quite positive​”

* Commercial metals - ‍u.s. Non-Residential construction market conditions remain “very challenging” due to raw material price changes, rising input costs​

* Commercial metals Co - ‍“metal margins remain under pressure due to ongoing influx of dumped and subsidized imports​” Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.