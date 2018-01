Jan 3 (Reuters) - Commercial Metals Co:

* MPANY REPORTS FIRST QUARTER FISCAL 2018 EARNINGS PER SHARE OF $0.31

* Q1 EARNINGS PER SHARE $0.31

* Q1 SALES $1.2 BILLION VERSUS I/B/E/S VIEW $1.12 BILLION

* Q1 EARNINGS PER SHARE VIEW $0.20 -- THOMSON REUTERS I/B/E/S

* - QTRLY EARNINGS FROM CONTINUING OPERATIONS INCLUDED A NET AFTER TAX BENEFIT OF $1.8 MILLION, OR $0.02 PER DILUTED SHARE

* - "‍SEE STRENGTH IN UNDERLYING MARKET FUNDAMENTALS" SUPPORTING EACH OF CO'S SEGMENTS AS CO ENTERS CALENDAR 2018​