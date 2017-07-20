BRIEF-Commercial Syn Bags' expansion of SEZ unit at Pithampur delayed by 7 months

July 20 (Reuters) - Commercial Syn Bags Ltd:
* Says SEZ expansion/ capacity addition is delayed by 7 months
* Delay in tendering process for selection of suitable competent contractor
* Says SEZ expansion/ capacity addition now expected to be completed by Feb 2018
* Delay due to scarcity of water for construction during summer season
* Non-availability of water from MPAKVN has affected the on-going construction activities
* Delay in supply of cement and steel in SEZ during the transition phase of implementation of GST
* Says delay due to shortage of labour at contractor end also affected pace of construction
* Refers to capacity addition/expansion of company's SEZ unit situated at Pithampur, Madhya Pradesh