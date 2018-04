April 23 (Reuters) - Commercial Syn Bags Ltd:

* COMMERCIAL PRODUCTION AT CO’S SEZ UNIT IN PITHAMPUR COMMENCED ON APRIL 22 WITH REVISED ESTIMATED TOTAL COST OF 346 MILLION RUPEES

* SAYS TOTAL PRODUCTION CAPACITY (ALL UNITS) INCREASED FROM 13100 MT TO 17000 MT