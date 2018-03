March 12 (Reuters) - Commercial Vehicle Group Inc:

* COMMERCIAL VEHICLE GROUP ANNOUNCES FOURTH QUARTER AND FISCAL YEAR 2017 RESULTS

* Q4 REVENUE ROSE 25.6 PERCENT TO $188.3 MILLION

* Q4 ADJUSTED EARNINGS PER SHARE $0.12 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: