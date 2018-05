May 3 (Reuters) - Commercial Vehicle Group Inc:

* COMMERCIAL VEHICLE GROUP ANNOUNCES FIRST QUARTER 2018 RESULTS

* Q1 REVENUE $216 MILLION

* COMMERCIAL VEHICLE GROUP - ESTIMATES 2018 NORTH AMERICAN CLASS 8 TRUCK PRODUCTION TO BE IN RANGE OF 300,000 -325,000 UNITS, VERSUS 256,000 UNITS IN 2017

* 2018 NORTH AMERICAN CLASS 5-7 PRODUCTION IS EXPECTED TO BE UP SLIGHTLY YEAR-OVER-YEAR