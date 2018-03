BRIEF-Commerzbank aims to pay a dividend for 2018 - annual report

March 26 (Reuters) - Commerzbank:

* CEO ZIELKE TO RECEIVE REMUNERATION OF 2.035 MILLION EUR FOR 2017, AFTER 1.6 MILLION FOR 2016 - ANNUAL REPORT

* 2017 NET PROFIT 176 MILLION EUR AFTER 1.49 BLN IN 2016 - ANNUAL REPORT

* SAYS AT GROUP LEVEL COMMERZBANK IS AIMING FOR A SLIGHT INCREASE IN NET INTEREST INCOME OVERALL IN 2018 - ANNUAL REPORT

* ON ADJUSTED BASIS EXPECTS A SIGNIFICANT IMPROVEMENT IN OPERATING GROUP PROFIT IN 2018 - ANNUAL REPORT

* EXPECTS CET1 RATIO OF AT LEAST 13 PERCENT BY YEAR-END 2018 - ANNUAL REPORT

* SAYS AIMING TO DISTRIBUTE A DIVIDEND FOR FINANCIAL YEAR 2018 - ANNUAL REPORT Source text: bit.ly/2pHm71f Further company coverage: