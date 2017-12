Dec 7 (Reuters) - Commerzbank Ag:

* SAYS IT AND HSBC TRANSACTION SERVICES GMBH AGREE STRATEGIC PARTNERSHIP FOR SECURITIES SETTLEMENT‍​

* SAYS COMMERZBANK’S SECURITIES SETTLEMENT BUSINESS PROCESSES WILL BE TRANSFERRED

* SAYS A JOINT VENTURE SHALL BE SET UP IN WHICH COMMERZBANK SHALL HAVE A 20 PER CENT MINORITY STAKE

* SAYS INVESTMENTS AND EXPECTED MEDIUM-TERM SAVINGS ARE FULLY ACCOUNTED FOR IN THE "COMMERZBANK 4.0" STRATEGY