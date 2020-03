BRIEF-Commerzbank Will Not Propose A Dividend For 2019

March 30 (Reuters) - COMMERZBANK AG:

* WILL NOT PROPOSE A DIVIDEND FOR 2019 TO THE ANNUAL GENERAL MEETING AND DOES NOT PLAN FOR A DIVIDEND FOR THE CURRENT FINANCIAL YEAR BEFORE THE UNCERTAINTIES OF COVID 19 HAVE ENDED

* NOT TO PAY A DIVIDEND FOR 2019 AND 2020 UNTIL AT LEAST 1 OCTOBER 2020

* WILL NOT PLAN FOR A DIVIDEND PAYMENT UNTIL UNCERTAINTIES OF COVID 19 HAVE ENDED

* ANY QUARTERLY PROFITS CAN BE FULLY INCLUDED IN REGULATORY CAPITAL RATIOS

* ANNUAL GENERAL MEETING WILL BE HELD ON 7 MAY 2020 AS ORIGINALLY SCHEDULED OR AT A LATER DATE Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Gdansk Newsroom)