March 14 (Reuters) - Common Splendor International Health Industry Group Ltd:

* ‍EXPECTS TO RECORD A SUBSTANTIAL REDUCTION IN PROFIT FOR YEAR ENDED 31 DECEMBER 2017​

* EXPECTS TO RECORD REDUCTION OF ABOUT 57% IN PROFIT BEFORE TAX FOR FY

* EXPECTED RESULT DUE TO INCREASE OF FINANCE COSTS FROM ISSUE OF CONVERTIBLE NOTES, GUARANTEED NOTES​ Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: