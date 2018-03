March 5 (Reuters) - Commonwealth Bank Of Australia:

* COMMONWEALTH BANK ANNOUNCES ONGOING BOARD RENEWAL

* ‍APPOINTED ANNE TEMPLEMAN-JONES AS AN INDEPENDENT NON-EXECUTIVE DIRECTOR EFFECTIVE IMMEDIATELY​

* DIRECTORS ANDREW MOHL AND BRIAN LONG WILL RETIRE FROM BOARD AT CONCLUSION OF 2018 ANNUAL GENERAL MEETING