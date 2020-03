BRIEF-Commonwealth Bank Of Australia Acknowledges That Civil Proceedings Have Been Commenced By ASIC

March 16 (Reuters) - Commonwealth Bank of Australia :

* COMMONWEALTH BANK OF AUSTRALIA - ACKNOWLEDGES THAT CIVIL PROCEEDINGS HAVE BEEN COMMENCED BY AUSTRALIAN SECURITIES AND INVESTMENTS COMMISSION

* COMMONWEALTH BANK OF AUSTRALIA-INTENDS TO ADMIT ALLEGATIONS MADE IN ASIC’S CONCISE STATEMENTS FOR BOTH MATTERS, DOES NOT INTEND TO DEFEND PROCEEDINGS

* CBA - PROCEEDINGS IN RELATION TO TWO MATTERS REFERRED TO ASIC FOR INVESTIGATION BY FINANCIAL SERVICES ROYAL COMMISSION.