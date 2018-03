March 26 (Reuters) - Commonwealth Bank Of Australia :

* MELANIE LAING, GROUP EXECUTIVE HUMAN RESOURCES WILL LEAVE BANK IN COMING MONTHS

* KELLY BAYER ROSMARIN, GROUP EXECUTIVE INSTITUTIONAL BANKING AND MARKETS WILL ALSO LEAVE BANK IN COMING MONTHS

* DAVID WHITEING, GROUP EXECUTIVE ENTERPRISE SERVICES & CHIEF INFORMATION OFFICER, WILL ALSO LEAVE CO IN COMING MONTHS Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: