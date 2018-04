April 17 (Reuters) - Commonwealth Bank of Australia :

* OUTCOME OF STRATEGIC REVIEW OF CFSGAM

* BANK INTENDS TO PURSUE AN INITIAL PUBLIC OFFERING OF CFSGAM ON AUSTRALIAN SECURITIES EXCHANGE

* MARK LAZBERGER WILL CONTINUE ROLE AS CEO OF CFSGAM AND WOULD BE APPOINTED AS AN EXECUTIVE DIRECTOR OF BOARD

* COLONIAL FIRST STATE GLOBAL ASSET MANAGEMENT IPO ON ASX INTENDED BY END OF CALENDAR YEAR 2018

* JOHN MULCAHY WOULD BE APPOINTED AS CHAIRMAN OF CFSGAM