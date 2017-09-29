BRIEF-Commonwealth Bank of Australia announces reclassification of statistical household lending data​

Sept 29 (Reuters) - Commonwealth Bank Of Australia

* ‍following clarification of loan purpose reporting guidelines, certain data have been reclassified ​

* reclassification relates to mortgage-secured household lending data for periods between oct 2015 and july 2017

* reclassification has minimal impact on cba’s reported volumes relative to apra’s industry benchmark for investor mortgage growth

* impacts of reclassification include restatement of loans to households: housing: owner-occupied from $278.4bn to $273.9bn​

* impacts of reclassification include restatement of loans to households: housing: investment from $138.2bn to $134.8bn