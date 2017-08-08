FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
August 8, 2017 / 11:57 PM / in 7 days

BRIEF-Commonwealth Bank Of Australia comments on allegations made by Australian Transaction Reports And Analysis Centre​

1 Min Read

Aug 9 (Reuters) - Commonwealth Bank Of Australia-

* Board considered allegations in statement of claim served last week on bank by Australian Transaction Reports And Analysis Centre​

* Acknowledges significance of allegations, recognises high degree of public interest in this matter

* Takes its legal and regulatory obligations very seriously, including its role in working with austrac to fight crime

* Also acknowledges that the issue impacts reputation not only of bank but of industry more broadly

* Established sub-committee of 4 directors to oversee response to AUSTRAC's statement of claim

* Notes that it has no reason to believe allegations arose from deliberate or unethical behaviour or any commercial motive Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

