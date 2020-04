BRIEF-Commonwealth Bank Of Australia Notes RBNZ Decision To Freeze Distribution Of Dividends By Banks In NZ

April 2 (Reuters) - Commonwealth Bank of Australia:

* NOTES RBNZ DECISION TO FREEZE DISTRIBUTION OF DIVIDENDS ON ORDINARY SHARES BY ALL BANKS IN NEW ZEALAND

* STRONG LEVEL 1 SURPLUS CAPITAL POSITION MEANS CBA WELL PLACED TO ABSORB SUSPENSION OF ASB DIVIDENDS

* WELL CAPITALISED, AND AT DEC 31 2019 HAD LEVEL 2 CET1 CAPITAL RATIO OF 11.7% AND LEVEL 1 CET1 CAPITAL RATIO OF 12.1%

* LEVEL 1 SURPLUS CAPITAL POSITION MEANS CBA WELL PLACED TO ABSORB SUSPENSION OF ASB DIVIDENDS