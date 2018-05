BRIEF-Commonwealth Bank Of Australia Updates On 2016 Customer Information Incident

May 3 (Reuters) - Commonwealth Bank of Australia:

* UPDATE ON 2016 CUSTOMER INFORMATION INCIDENT

* CONFIRMS THERE WAS NO EVIDENCE OF CUSTOMER INFORMATION BEING COMPROMISED OR SUSPICIOUS ACTIVITY FOLLOWING INCIDENT IN 2016

* ONGOING MONITORING OF ACCOUNTS BY CBA CONFIRMS CUSTOMERS DO NOT NEED TO TAKE ANY ACTION

* INDEPENDENT FORENSIC INVESTIGATION ORDERED BY CBA IN 2016 & CONDUCTED BY KPMG DETERMINED MOST LIKELY SCENARIO WAS TAPES HAD BEEN DISPOSED OF

* 2016 INCIDENT NOT CYBER-RELATED & NO COMPROMISE OF CBA’S TECHNOLOGY PLATFORMS, SYSTEMS, SERVICES, APPS OR WEBSITES

* “WANT TO ASSURE OUR CUSTOMERS THAT WE HAVE TAKEN STEPS NECESSARY TO PROTECT THEIR INFORMATION AND WE APOLOGISE FOR ANY CONCERN THIS INCIDENT MAY CAUSE”

* CUSTOMERS’ PASSWORDS & PINS WERE NOT AFFECTED BY THIS INCIDENT; CUSTOMERS DO NOT HAVE TO CHANGE THEIR PASSWORDS OR PINS

* “WE CONCLUDED, GIVEN RESULTS OF INVESTIGATION, THAT WE WOULD NOT ALERT CUSTOMERS”

* “WE HAVE HOWEVER BEEN CONTACTED BY OAIC THIS WEEK FOR ADDITIONAL INFORMATION ABOUT THIS MATTER AND ACTIONS CBA UNDERTOOK IN 2016”

* ONGOING MONITORING OF 19.8 MILLION CUSTOMER ACCOUNTS INVOLVED REMAINS IN PLACE AS A PRECAUTION