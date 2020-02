Feb 12 (Reuters) - Commonwealth Bank of Australia:

* UPDATES ON PRUDENTIAL INQUIRY REMEDIAL ACTION PLAN

* AS OF DEC 31 2019, CBA SUBMITTED TO INDEPENDENT REVIEWER ALL OF 107 MILESTONES THAT WERE DUE

* INDEPENDENT REVIEWER NOTED CBA HAS MADE 'SOLID PROGRESS' AND 'REMAINED ON TRACK' TO DELIVER PLAN