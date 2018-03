BRIEF-Commonwealth Bank Updates On AUSTRAC Matter

March 22 (Reuters) - Commonwealth Bank Of Australia :

* COMMONWEALTH BANK PROVIDES UPDATE ON AUSTRAC MATTER

* NOTES ORDERS WERE MADE TODAY BY FEDERAL COURT OF AUSTRALIA

* ORDERS ALSO REQUIRE THAT AUSTRAC FILE AND SERVE ANY REPLY TO CBA’S AMENDED DEFENCE BY 6 APRIL

* ORDERS ALSO INVOLVE AUSTRAC SET A TIMETABLE FOR EVIDENCE IN PROCEEDINGS IN EVENT THAT MEDIATION IS UNSUCCESSFUL

* ORDERS RELATE TO CIVIL PENALTY PROCEEDINGS INITIATED BY AUSTRAC AGAINST CBA ON 3 AUGUST 2017

* COURT'S DECISION INCLUDES ORDERS FOR MATTER TO BE REFERRED TO MEDIATION, WITH THAT MEDIATION TO OCCUR BY MAY 25