April 9 (Reuters) - CommScope Holding Company Inc:

* COMMSCOPE AND CCI ENTER ANTENNA LICENSE AGREEMENTS, SETTLE ALL PENDING LITIGATIONS

* UNDER TERMS, HAS TAKEN WORLDWIDE LICENSE TO CCI’S PATENTS DIRECTED TO ASYMMETRICAL TWIN BEAM ANTENNA TECHNIQUES

* OWNED CCI AND CCAI HAVE REACHED AGREEMENT THAT RESOLVES ALL LITIGATION BETWEEN PARTIES IN INDIA AND U.S. Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Reuters.Briefs@thomsonreuters.com)