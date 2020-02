BRIEF-Commscope Reports Q4 Loss Per Share $2.32

Feb 20 (Reuters) - CommScope Holding Company Inc:

* COMMSCOPE REPORTS FOURTH QUARTER AND FULL YEAR 2019 RESULTS

* Q4 ADJUSTED NON-GAAP EARNINGS PER SHARE $0.46

* Q4 SALES $2.3 BILLION VERSUS REFINITIV IBES ESTIMATE OF $2.28 BILLION

* Q4 EARNINGS PER SHARE ESTIMATE $0.34 — REFINITIV IBES DATA

* SEES Q1 2020 ADJUSTED NON-GAAP EARNINGS PER SHARE $0.03 TO $0.18

* Q4 LOSS PER SHARE $2.32

* EXPECT A MORE PROLONGED RECOVERY IN SPENDING BY CERTAIN CUSTOMERS

* COMMSCOPE HOLDING CO- DUE TO UNCERTAINTY REGARDING IMPACT OF CORONAVIRUS, CO IS PROVIDING A WIDER THAN NORMAL GUIDANCE RANGE FOR Q1

* COMMSCOPE HOLDING CO- FACTORING IN ABOUT $60 MILLION OF NEGATIVE IMPACT FROM CORONAVIRUS IN Q1 ADJUSTED EBITDA GUIDANCE

* COMMSCOPE HOLDING CO- ON CORONAVIRUS, CO CLOSELY MONITORING SITUATION AS IT UNFOLDS, EXPECT TO RECOVER MAJORITY OF IMPACT AS YEAR PROGRESSES

* COMMSCOPE HOLDING CO- A PORTION OF CO’S RAW MATERIALS, PRODUCTS ARE SOURCED DIRECTLY FROM MAINLAND CHINA

* COMMSCOPE HOLDING CO- SIGNIFICANT AMOUNT OF CO’S INTERNATIONAL SHIPMENTS ARE MANUFACTURED IN CHINA Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: