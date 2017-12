Dec 7 (Reuters) - Commscope Holding Company Inc:

* COMMSCOPE RESOLVES PATENT DISPUTE WITH ADVANCED LIGHTNING TECHNOLOGY

* COMMSCOPE HOLDING COMPANY - RESOLVED DISPUTE RELATING TO CO‘S STACKABLE HANGER PATENTS THAT ARE UTILIZED IN CO‘S SNAPSTAK CABLE HANGERS

* COMMSCOPE HOLDING - PARTIES REACHED SETTLEMENT, WHERE INFRINGING PARTY ACKNOWLEDGED ITS INFRINGEMENT OF BOTH PATENTS, PAID UNDISCLOSED SUM TO CO Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: