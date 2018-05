May 23 (Reuters) - Communications Systems Inc:

* COMMUNICATIONS SYSTEMS, INC. DECLARES QUARTERLY DIVIDEND OF $0.04 PER SHARE AND ESTABLISHES SPECIAL COMMITTEE TO EXPLORE STRATEGIC OPTIONS

* COMMUNICATIONS SYSTEMS INC - INITIATED STRATEGIC REVIEW OF CO’S BUSINESSES & ASSETS

* COMMUNICATIONS SYSTEMS INC - SPECIAL COMMITTEE EXPECTS TO RETAIN INVESTMENT BANKING FIRM TO ADVISE IT IN STRATEGIC REVIEW PROCESS Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: