BRIEF-Community Bank System Says Joseph Sutaris Promoted to CFO

May 21 (Reuters) - Community Bank System Inc:

* COMMUNITY BANK SYSTEM, INC. ANNOUNCES SENIOR MANAGEMENT CHANGES

* COMMUNITY BANK SYSTEM INC - JOSEPH SUTARIS HAS BEEN PROMOTED TO EXECUTIVE VICE PRESIDENT AND CFO OF COMPANY AND BANK, SUCCEEDING SCOTT KINGSLEY

* COMMUNITY BANK SYSTEM INC - SUTARIS IS CURRENTLY SERVING AS BANK’S SENIOR VICE PRESIDENT, FINANCE AND ACCOUNTING

* COMMUNITY BANK SYSTEM INC - SCOTT KINGSLEY HAS BEEN PROMOTED TO EXECUTIVE VICE PRESIDENT AND COO EFFECTIVE JUNE 1, 2018