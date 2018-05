May 2 (Reuters) - Community First Bancshares Inc:

* COMMUNITY FIRST BANCSHARES INC - ON APRIL 30, 2018, BOARD OF DIRECTORS OF CO ADOPTED A STOCK REPURCHASE PROGRAM - SEC FILING

* COMMUNITY FIRST BANCSHARES INC - UNDER REPURCHASE PROGRAM, COMPANY MAY REPURCHASE UP TO 376,912 SHARES OF ITS COMMON STOCK Source text: (bit.ly/2FD3lOm) Further company coverage: