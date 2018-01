Jan 31 (Reuters) - Community Health Systems Inc:

* COMMUNITY HEALTH SYSTEMS ANNOUNCES DEFINITIVE AGREEMENT TO SELL JAMESTOWN, TENNESSEE HOSPITAL TO RENNOVA HEALTH

* COMMUNITY HEALTH SYSTEMS - ‍HOSPITAL INCLUDED IN DEAL IS ONE OF ADDITIONAL PLANNED DIVESTITURES DISCUSSED ON Q3 EARNINGS CALL​

* COMMUNITY HEALTH SYSTEMS - CO‘S UNITS SIGNED DEAL TO SELL 85-BED TENNOVA HEALTHCARE - JAMESTOWN IN TENNESSEE, & ASSOCIATED ASSETS TO UNITS OF RENNOVA HEALTH Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: