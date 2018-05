BRIEF-Community Health Systems Announces Proposed Exchange Offers

May 1 (Reuters) - Community Health Systems Inc:

* COMMUNITY HEALTH SYSTEMS ANNOUNCES PROPOSED EXCHANGE OFFERS

* COMMUNITY HEALTH SYSTEMS - TO COMMENCE OFFERS TO EXCHANGE UPTO $1,925 MILLION PRINCIPAL AMOUNT OF NEW 9.875% JUNIOR-PRIORITY SECURED NOTES DUE 2023

* TO COMMENCE OFFERS TO EXCHANGE UP TO $1,200 MILLION PRINCIPAL AMOUNT OF NEW 8.125% JUNIOR-PRIORITY SECURED NOTES DUE 2024

* MAXIMUM AGGREGATE PRINCIPAL AMOUNT OF NEW NOTES ISSUED IN EXCHANGE OFFERS WILL NOT EXCEED $3,125 MILLION