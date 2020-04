BRIEF-Community Health Systems - CEO Wayne Smith Agreed To 25% Reduction In Base Salary

April 8 (Reuters) - Community Health Systems Inc:

* COMMUNITY HEALTH SYSTEMS - CEO WAYNE SMITH HAS VOLUNTARILY AGREED TO A 25% REDUCTION IN HIS BASE SALARY OTHERWISE PAYABLE FOR REMAINDER OF 2020

* COMMUNITY HEALTH SYSTEMS - EACH OF CO’S OTHER NAMED EXECUTIVE OFFICERS HAS VOLUNTARILY AGREED TO A 10% REDUCTION IN BASE SALARY FOR REMAINDER OF 2020

* COMMUNITY HEALTH SYSTEMS - EACH OF CO'S NON-MANAGEMENT DIRECTORS HAS VOLUNTARILY AGREED TO A 25% REDUCTION OF ANNUAL CASH STIPEND IN 2020