BRIEF-Community Health Systems Reports Q1 Loss Per Share $0.22

May 1 (Reuters) - Community Health Systems Inc:

* COMMUNITY HEALTH SYSTEMS, INC. ANNOUNCES FIRST QUARTER 2018 RESULTS WITH NET OPERATING REVENUES OF $3.689 BILLION

* Q1 SAME STORE SALES ROSE 1.6 PERCENT

* Q1 REVENUE $3.689 BILLION VERSUS I/B/E/S VIEW $3.65 BILLION

* Q1 EARNINGS PER SHARE VIEW $-0.22 — THOMSON REUTERS I/B/E/S

* COMPANY CONTINUES TO RECEIVE INTEREST FROM POTENTIAL ACQUIRERS FOR CERTAIN OF ITS HOSPITALS

* DURING FIRST FOUR MONTHS OF 2018, HAS ENTERED INTO DEFINITIVE AGREEMENTS TO SELL SIX HOSPITALS

* COMPANY IS PURSUING INTERESTS FOR SALE TRANSACTIONS INVOLVING HOSPITALS

* ON A SAME-STORE BASIS, ADMISSIONS DECREASED 2.4 PERCENT AND ADJUSTED ADMISSIONS DECREASED 1.9 PERCENT IN QUARTER

* SEES 2018 SAME-STORE HOSPITAL ANNUAL ADJUSTED ADMISSIONS DECLINE 0.5%TO A RISE OF 0.5%

* SEES 2018 NET OPERATING REVENUES $13,600 MILLION - $13,900 MILLION

* SEES 2018 CAPITAL EXPENDITURES BETWEEN $475 MILLION TO $575 MILLION

* SEES 2018 LOSS FROM CONTINUING OPERATIONS PER SHARE - DILUTED IN RANGE $1.10 - $1.50

* FY2018 EARNINGS PER SHARE VIEW $-1.28, REVENUE VIEW $13.74 BILLION — THOMSON REUTERS I/B/E/S Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: