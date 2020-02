BRIEF-Community Health Systems Reports Q4 Loss Per Share $3.27

Feb 19 (Reuters) - Community Health Systems Inc:

* COMMUNITY HEALTH SYSTEMS, INC. ANNOUNCES FOURTH QUARTER AND YEAR ENDED DECEMBER 31, 2019 RESULTS AND 2020 GUIDANCE

* Q4 LOSS PER SHARE $3.27

* Q4 REVENUE $3.286 BILLION VERSUS REFINITIV IBES ESTIMATE OF $3.18 BILLION

* Q4 SAME STORE SALES ROSE 3.7 PERCENT

* Q4 EARNINGS PER SHARE ESTIMATE $-0.46 — REFINITIV IBES DATA

* ON A SAME-STORE BASIS, QTRLY ADMISSIONS INCREASED 0.1% & ADJUSTED ADMISSIONS INCREASED 1.8%

* SEES FY 2020 OPERATING REVENUE $12,400 MILLION TO $12,800 MILLION

* SEES FY 2020 DILUTED NET LOSS PER SHARE $1.30 TO $0.60

* SEES FY 2020 SAME-STORE HOSPITAL ANNUAL ADJUSTED ADMISSIONS GROWTH OF 1.5 % TO 2.5 %

* FY2020 EARNINGS PER SHARE VIEW $-1.29, REVENUE VIEW $12.72 BILLION — REFINITIV IBES DATA

* Q4 EARNINGS PER SHARE VIEW $-0.46, REVENUE VIEW $3.18 BILLION — REFINITIV IBES DATA