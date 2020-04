BRIEF-Community Health Systems Says Withdrawing 2020 Financial Guidance Previously Issued Due To COVID-19 Impact

April 6 (Reuters) - Community Health Systems Inc:

* COMMUNITY HEALTH SYSTEMS INC - WITHDRAWING 2020 FINANCIAL GUIDANCE PREVIOUSLY ISSUED IN RELEASE DATED FEBRUARY 19, 2020 DUE TO COVID-19 IMPACT

* COMMUNITY HEALTH SYSTEMS INC - WORKING WITH FEDERAL, STATE AND LOCAL HEALTH AUTHORITIES TO RESPOND TO COVID-19 CASES IN THE COMMUNITIES

* COMMUNITY HEALTH SYSTEMS INC - CONTINUING TO ASSESS THE IMPACT THE CARES ACT COULD HAVE ON 2020 RESULTS

* COMMUNITY HEALTH SYSTEMS INC - EXPECT DEVELOPMENTS RELATED TO COVID-19 TO MATERIALLY AFFECT THE COMPANY'S FINANCIAL PERFORMANCE IN 2020 Source: bit.ly/2yFNMaT